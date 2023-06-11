Passport Collection: NIPOST, Immigration Partner To Curb Delay

Th Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have mapped out strategies to reduce delays and fast track the time for passport collection.

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO of NIPOST, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju made this known recently when he led his Management team on a working visit to the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura- Ola Adepoju, at the Service Command Headquarters, Sauka, Abuja.

The Postmaster General noted that the collaboration has become imperative following an integrated service delivery model by NIPOST that incorporated various government services and information which will be provided to citizens in a one-stop shop environment using several channels to meet different needs of the citizens at selected Post office locations Nationwide.

Under this arrangement, the NIS will utilise NIPOST infrastructure for Passport collection and adopting the postal network as an e- Fulfillment centre for enhancing the digital economy.

Adepoju added that the roles and responsibilities of the development are for a sustainable and integrated framework for the process of e- Passport, provide courier services and Address verification validation that will harmonize the various e- government initiatives in the agency, as well as consolidate NIPOST efforts to reaffirm productivity synergy with NIS.