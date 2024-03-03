The much anticipated Healing Streams Live services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to hold its commemorative 10th edition from March 15-17th, 2024.

The service with the theme, ‘#10forTenth’ promises to herald uncommon blessings, phenomenal miracles, and remarkable victories for all in attendance. ‘

According to the organiser, “#10forTenth promises to be ten times grander and more impactful than all previous editions combined, with lavish, incomparable demonstrations of the power of God invoked by the name of Jesus Christ.

“Undoubtedly, this episode will be one of the most awe-inspiring experiences of life, so get ready for an unforgettable encounter with the love and power of God.”

The programme known as the largest healing crusade of the century, the organiser say “is God’s strategy to fulfill his well known desire, see his children hale and hearty, and a response to the threat posed by the hijack of the world’s healthcare institutions and the prevalence of manufactured illnesses and diseases in today’s world.”

At the last edition of the program in October 2023, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome stated, “Some people think sickness is a natural cause, but it is not! If you study well about any and every sickness, disease, or infirmity, you will find out it takes its root from unnatural sources. There is nothing natural about sickness; let no man deceive you”. He further assured over six billion participants connected to the service globally that, “God is not intimidated by your questions or doubts; He has answers for you in his Word! The scripture records in John 17:23 (KJV) that God loves you as much as He loves Jesus. If that is true, you will never be sick again. Make up your mind never to be sick, poor, or broke in your life ever again.”

An excited Elga Kevine from Romania declares, “I am looking forward to seeing a transformation and upgrade in my life as I receive the Word of God through the ministry of the man of God, Pastor Chris, at this March 2024 edition of Healing Streams.”

In the vein, Hephzibah from UAE enthuses, “I am excited about this 10th edition of the Healing Streams. I have been praying with a few friends on the Healing Streams Prayer Cloud in preparation for the program. I expect to see myriads of miracles as Pastor Chris prays for the sick.”

The program will be streamed in all languages and will also air on all Loveworld networks.