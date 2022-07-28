Ahead of the July edition of the healing streams live healing services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, billions of prospective participants at the world largest event have been urged to raise their spirituality in order to fully discover and experience the life changing infinite power of God.

Media manager of the Healing School of Christ Embassy, Olajide Babasola, who gave the advice yesterday said the healing streams live healing services will hold from Friday July 29 to 31, while partakers should register to participate in the programme.

According to him, this month’s bumper edition, like the previous one, would offer a rare opportunity for participants to experience torrents of God’s healing miracles through Pastor Chris from various diseases.

A statement issued by Babasola reads in part: “The last edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome held on the 18th-20th of March 2022 with billions of people participating from every nation of the world.

“It was a flood of miracles that exceeded all expectations with phenomenal global impact and remarkable healing miracles from all kinds of illnesses including, deafness, cancer, visual impairment, arthritis, migraine and several others that continue to pour in.

“The joy of the participants knew no bounds as they continue to testify and give glory to God several weeks following the programme. To be a part of the next edition holding this weekend from July 29 to 31, 2022, kindly visit: www. healingstreams.tv/3days

“God’s will is for all men to live in health and to constantly enjoy the blessings of Christ. For many, however, this divine revelation is not yet their reality. They are beaten down daily by sicknesses and diseases, living the opposite of the life God ordained for them. This is why the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is reaching billions across the world with the healing power of God through the Healing Streams Live Healing Services”.

On her part, Catherine from the United States of America, in her testimony said, “My 3-year-old son had challenges with speaking and communicating. This gave me a lot of concern. I prayerfully prepared for the Live Healing Services in March 2022. Glory to God… We received a miracle during the programme and my son started talking on the very first day of the programme.

“The past editions of this global healing crusade resulted in mighty demonstrations of God’s power. The sick were healed, hope was restored to many, and all kinds of mind-blowing transformations occurred. People from all walks of life participated in the services. It was a turning point in their lives; turning mourning to dancing and despair to delight.”

Also testifying, Brian from Ireland stated: “I suffered from pulmonary fibrosis for two years, but I received healing as I was watching the programme. I no longer feel fatigue or other symptoms. Thank you, Pastor Chris.”

Quoting Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Dsc, DD the statement added: “Divine healing is one of the beginning stages of a greater life. Healing is wonderful, but there’s a greater life than healing. God doesn’t want you to live in the realm of getting healed from one sickness or the other every now and then. He wants you to come to a place of victory where you understand divine health, which is greater than divine healing”.

He further noted that with countless lives transformed all over the globe, the “Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is truly a place of solution; where people experience God’s love, wisdom and the supernatural manifestations of the healing power of God to a hurting and dying world”.