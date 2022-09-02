Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 48-year-old Pastor, Michael Abiodun, for forcefully having a canal knowledge of a 12-year-old church member and consequently impregnating her.

The Pastor, a father of three, with his church located in the Oluwo axis of Owode Egba, in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the State, allegedly ordered the mother of the victim to send the JSS II underaged girl to his church for a special deliverance prayers, but later forced her into a room within the church where he raped the girl.

Pastor Abiodun, however, allegedly threatened the girl against evil consequences if she dare inform anybody about what happened between them in the church.

But unknown to the girl and her mother, the victim got pregnant and was later delivered of a baby without anyone coming out to claim responsibility for fathering the baby.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who briefed journalists about the incident on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the randy pastor was arrested following a report lodged at the Owode Egba Divisional Police Headquarters about the incident.

Oyeyemi explained that the victim’s mother had joined Pastor Abiodun’s church as a member and consequently surrendered the victim for the “special deliverance prayers” due to a certain spiritual problem that claimed the lives of her two previous daughters.

“The mother of the victim explained to the police that since her daughter has not been menstruating before, it was difficult for her to know that she was pregnant until seven months after.

“The victim, who was delivered of a baby three months ago informed the police that she was threatened by the Pastor of a dire consequences if she inform anybody about what happened between them and that was the reason she didn’t inform her mother,” the PPRO stated.

The Police spokesman further added that the randy pastor has confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

“He further confessed been the person who disvirgined the victim who was a JSS 2 student.

“The Commissioner of Police, ‘Lanre Bankole has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Departments (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he stated.