The serene coastal town of Okpoama Kingdom in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State came alive on Saturday as music heavyweights Patoranking, Iyanya, Spyro, and other top entertainers stormed the community for the much-anticipated Okpoama International Beach Carnival.

The event, which drew thousands of fans, featured electrifying performances, comic displays, and a beach party that kept attendees on their feet.

The Beach Carnival has always paraded top musical and comic artistes yearly and attracted multitude of tourists from within and outside the state.

In the time past, Timaya, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage were among the top artistes that identified with and thrilled visitors at previous events.

The event presented indispensable opportunity for people outside the state to enjoy Bayelsa hospitality and savour local state delicacies.

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, applauded the emerging global status of the annual Carnival at the Brass Island, saying it has added to the steady growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

Sylva particularly applauded the performances of the top and other emerging musical and comic artistes that stormed Bayelsa and thrilled guests, tourists and residents that attended the carnival.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum described the event as beautiful sights and sounds from this year’s Beach Carnival.

He said, “The best of our country’s musical talents performed and enjoyed the ambience of Brass Island.

“Indigenous musical prospects were given the chance to perform alongside internationally recognised stars in a deliberate act of raising their stock.

“Ultimately, the dream of making Okpoama a proper globally recognised tourism destination is in sigh”, he said.