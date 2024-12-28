Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged governors of states in the South-South geopolitical zone to be amenable to fostering enduring synergy among themselves and embrace measures that will drive sustainable development of the Niger Delta region collectively.

Fubara gave the charge on Saturday when he received his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, who led a delegation of some leaders of Rivers State on a Christmas visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor pointed to the danger of lacking collaboration and mutual relationship among the sister states, manifesting more in the difficulty experienced in having enduring and meaningful development in the region.

He acknowledged that more Bayelsans live in Rivers, even if they work in Bayelsa, which underscores the need for broad-based approach to issues of security, connectivity and other areas that can make living, business pursuit and commutation easier.

Fubara said, “In fact, one of the assignments I will want His Excellency, Governor of Bayelsa to carry on with is this: let us strengthen the BRACED Commission.

“The BRACED Commission has the interest of our zone. So, we can’t talk about development, solving crime issues in Rivers State; because if you solve only that of Rivers State, those criminals might run to Akwa Ibom State and in the night, they will come back and commit criminal acts.

“So, it must be something that, while we are doing something here, that same synergy must be in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states. That is the only way we can get solution to our problems.

“I think you have to really take up this assignment, and see what we can record before we leave; because the only thing that can speak for us is those things we have added that will bring changes in the lives of our people.”

He thanked his colleague governor for the Christmas visit, demonstrating the synergy and mutual strength they both share as governments in providing good leadership to the people, and expressed the belief that together, they will commit to protect all national assets in both states that advance the national economy.

“We have a responsibility, as leaders of these two states, to protect the oil resources. The oil investments, both the ones offshore, the ones onshore and within the pipelines, must be protected. It is important to do so, and we are doing our best for that.

“Are we even talking about the amount of money we spend for internal security to make sure that there is peace, knowing how volatile our region is? So, please, we will continue to do it, not because there is anything we want to gain personally. If there is no peace, there can’t be development,” Fubara said.

Speaking, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Diri recalled that Governor Fubara paid him a surprise Christmas visit in his country home in 2023, adding that since then, he had planned to reciprocate the gesture.

Diri pointed to the common traits that have bonded people of the two states, which include ethnicity, culture, social and economic relationships, and praised Governor Fubara for his friendship.

He said, “But more importantly today, I like to also put on record that since you came on board, between our two states, it has been very peaceful. Between our two states, we have had a whole lot of understanding, even in areas where we had some previous disagreements.

“And for me, that is very instructive, and I like to make particular reference to the Soku Oil Wells that generated a whole lot of heat between our two states.

“For now, between us, we have agreed that let us go back to the status quo before whatever happened. So, we have both directed our Attorneys General to take charge of that, and they have already done the needful. So, there is relative peace between Bayelsa and Rivers states concerning the Soku Oil Wells.”

He recalled how the immediate-past administration in Rivers State destroyed the property belonging to his state, which would have led to a large-scale retaliation, saying that Bayelsa adopted a legal approach by instituting a case against Rivers State at the Supreme Court.

He remarked that since Fubara assumed office, there has been cordial discussions to resolve the matter out of court, explaining that both states have been partnering to amicably address their boundary issues, among others.