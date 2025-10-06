The Foundation for the Personal Development of African Children (PDAC Foundation) is pleased to announce the induction of its new Advisory Board members, a group of distinguished professionals poised to leverage their expertise to accelerate the Foundation’s mission and growth.

Ogo Ogbueli, Founding Chair/Executive Director, and Ijeoma Odeta, Vice Foundation Chair/ Legal Advisor of the PDAC Foundation, announced the appointments, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome this group of experienced and passionate leaders to our Advisory Board. Their collective wisdom in areas like governance, strategic planning, and fundraising will be instrumental as we expand our programs and resources to serve more children across Africa.

This diverse team of leaders will provide strategic guidance in areas vital to the Foundation’s future, such as governance, fundraising, program expansion, and accountability.

The New Advisory Board Members:

Oluwayemisi Adekunle (Advisory Board Chair) Oluwayemisi Adekunle is the Government Relations and External Affairs Lead for West Africa at Burn Manufacturing. A leading Public Relations & Public Affairs Strategist, she joins the board to secure funding and strategic partnerships and help the Foundation move to its own property, “The Transformation Centre”. Her expertise includes Marketing & Communications, Strategic Planning, and Fundraising.

Nnenna C. Enekweizu (Advisory Board Secretary) Nnenna C. Enekweizu is the Partnerships and Membership Manager at WIMBIZ. She is a highly results-driven leader who has consistently demonstrated the ability to mobilise resources, cultivate strategic alliances, and drive growth. Her advisory focus areas include securing vital funding and strategic partnerships, strengthening governance structures, and championing initiatives that foster sustainable organisational growth.

Dr. Angela Chilotam Nnamani (Advisory Board Member) An Assistant Director at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Angela Chilotam Nnamani is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of distinguished experience in accounting, finance, and tax administration. She will bring her expertise in Strategic Planning and accountability to develop a robust reporting and evaluation system and expand the Foundation’s educational programs.

Grace Fatogbe (Advisory Board Member) Grace Fatogbe is the Managing Director at Unioncrest Capital Limited. An expert in sustainable finance and corporate reporting, her advisory focus areas are Monitoring & Evaluation, Strategic Planning, and Impact Assessment. She is committed to helping the Foundation expand its Leadership and Personal Development Book Clubs and develop a robust reporting and evaluation system.

Nneka Tomilola Adesanya (Advisory Board Member) Fondly known as Kaka, Nneka Tomilola Adesanya is the Lead Consultant at Launch and Learn Food Business Academy. Her professional focus on strategic growth translates to her advisory roles, where her expertise is in Strategic Planning and Marketing & Communications. She is committed to partnering with the Foundation to expand its Leadership and Personal Development Book Clubs and distribute 100,000 PDAC resources.

Eno Uzoma Ehiemere (Advisory Board Member) Eno Uzoma Ehiemere is the CEO of EnoRealtyco and Enoculinaryart. She is an experienced leader specializing in real estate project management. She is most interested in lending her expertise in Real Estate/Property Development, Strategic Planning, and Volunteer Management to help the Foundation achieve the crucial goal of moving to its own property, “The Transformation Centre”.

The PDAC Foundation is excited to collaborate with this distinguished board to enhance its accountability, strengthen its governance, and scale its life-changing programs for African children. For more information, please visit www.pdacfoundation.org.