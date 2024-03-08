The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has accused the Nigeria Police of being biased in handling some politically related matters in the state.

The PDP publicity secretary, Tambari Sydney Gbara, made the allegation while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Gbara described the arrest and detention of a former lawmaker and coordinator of Simplified Movement in Beeri Ward 9 in Khana local government area of the state, Hon Barine Roland Edoo as a clear case of bias by the Police.

He stated that Edoo, who did not commit any offense other than being a supporter of Governor Siminialayi Fubara was arrested and detained for over 72 hours without being charged to court.

The PDP spokesman wondered why the former lawmaker was arrested and detained by the Police, while those accused of violence and destruction of equipment worth millions of naira at the venues of the thanksgiving service for Fubara’s Supreme Court victory in Ahoada-West, Etche and Omuma LGAs are still walking about freely.

While calling for Edoo’s release, Gbara enjoined the Police not to take sides in the political crisis being experienced in the state, but to remain professional and apolitical.

He said: “This is injustice and a clear case of abuse of the fundamental human rights of Hon. Edooh, and we fear that this growing trend of injustice orchestrated by the State Police command despite being an institution saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order, may cause crisis in the State, which is the reason why we are advising them to stay off politically motivated issues and allow the people to have peace.

“I wonder why the Police is yet to release Hon. Barine Roland Edoo despite the glaring evidence that it was a set up, witch hunt and a politically motivated arrest.

“Already one Nania Lenee, alias Awilo, a native of Beeri, the home town of Hon. Dum Deekor who was hired to go to the Police station to make statement has told the police that he was bribed by some cronies of Hon. Dum Deekor to bear false witness against Roland Edoo so as to send him to prison innocently and also gave the names of Dum Deekor’s cronies who bribed him.

“We are therefore telling the Police Commissioner that having gotten this fact, Hon Roland Edoo should be released immediately or be charged to court.”