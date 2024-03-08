Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi has decried the security crisis in Borno and Benue States, noting that productive engagement of the youths, through investments in the vast lands in the North, will reduce the crime rate in the region.

He insisted that lifting people out of poverty through job creation and support for small businesses is the surest way of fighting insecurity in the long run.

Recall that no less than about 50 persons were killed in a militia gang war in Benue State, while over 100 internally displaced persons, mostly women, were reported to have been abducted by terrorists in Borno State.

Reacting on his X handle, Obi said, “Once again, Nigerians are besieged by reports of terror attacks in different parts of the country. While about 50 persons, including a family of seven, were reportedly killed in a militia gang war in the Ukum area of Benue State, over 100 internally displaced persons, mostly women, were reported to have been abducted by terrorists in Borno State.”

He said besides the sad and painful loss of precious human lives to these terror attacks, the nation has continued to lose its economic and social life to insecurity.

“More worrisome is that these attacks now occur almost daily. We must not allow our dear nation to continue this dangerous slide into anarchy. I was equally shocked to read that farmers in Northern Nigeria now pay bandits up to N100,000 for permission to farm or risk being attacked.

“These are happening at a time when we need more hands on the farms to enable us to produce enough foods for local consumption, stem the galloping food inflation, and build a productive economy and nation for ourselves.

“I therefore salute our security agencies, who have continued to make different sacrifices to ensure that insecurity is stamped out in our nation. However, we need to make more efforts to match the enemies of our nation with enough fire power to subdue them and reclaim our nation.

“Ultimately, I have maintained that lifting people out of poverty through job creation and support for small businesses is the surest way of fighting insecurity in the long run.

“The vast lands in the North remain our greatest assets, which if invested in by the government, will productively engage our youths and ultimately reduce crime.”

He however commiserated with all the families who lost loved ones and prayed for quick recovery of the injured, and that the abducted ones may be rescued without further harm.

“May God grant eternal rest to the dead,” Obi said.