PDP Chieftains, Supporters Defect To Ondo APC

About 63 chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have defected with their teeming followers to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Among the chieftains are Chief Banji Kuroloja, former personal secretary to the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Korede Duyile, Prof. John Jejela, chairman, PDP Elders’ Forum, Idanre local government area, Idowu Akinseye, former special adviser to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Marcus Adeoti, Lad Owoseni, Kaki former chairman Timber Finishers, Brigadier Omogbemi, Hon. Oludele former secretary Idanre LG, Mrs Jejelola and many others.

On behalf of the defectors at the weekend, Prof. Jejela said that they have collapsed the entire structure of PDP in Idanre local government area for APC.

He said they would boost the strength of APC in the local government in preparation for all the forthcoming elections in the state, particularly the governorship election.

Jejela said the APC chairman in Ondo State is majorly responsible for the facilitation of their defection, thanking Engr. Ade Adetimehin on behalf of his fellow defectors and their followers in the state for accepting them to their fold.

While accepting the defectors to his party, the state Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who is also from Idanre local government, revealed that the crop of chieftains of PDP who decamped to his party were the people who always gave him and his party tough time during elections