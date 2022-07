The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, conducted a sensitisation campaign for collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The road show was designed to sensitise the public on the importance of exercising their civic responsibility as well as casting their votes for the PDP.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, and national women leader, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe, led the campaign around the streets of Abuja.