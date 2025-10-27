Tension is brewing within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of its November 15–16 National Convention in Ibadan, as former Jigawa State governor and party stalwart, Sule Lamido, has threatened to institute legal action against the party leadership over his inability to obtain the nomination form for the position of National Chairman.

Lamido, who stormed the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, with his supporters around 11 a.m. on Monday, was reportedly denied access to purchase the form after finding key offices locked and relevant officials unavailable.

Speaking to journalists after the failed attempt, the visibly displeased Lamido accused the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, of complicity in the matter.

“I came here to purchase my form because, by the party constitution, sales of forms are normally done at the party headquarters,” Lamido said. “But to my surprise, the office of the National Organising Secretary was officially locked. I met both the Organising Secretary and the National Secretary, and they claimed they had no idea where the forms were, how they were printed, or where they were being sold.”

The former governor described the situation as “weird,” noting that even the party’s chief custodian of organisational processes, the National Organising Secretary, was being shut out.

The controversy followed the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of August 25, where the party resolved to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South and allocate the National Chairmanship to the North.

Subsequently, Northern PDP leaders convened in Abuja and micro-zoned the position to the North-West, paving the way for the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as consensus candidate. The move was reportedly orchestrated by Northern governors led by Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

However, Lamido and his supporters have rejected the consensus arrangement, describing it as a breach of internal democracy.

“If there are consultations, there can be consensus. But there were none. The North-West zone, which I represent, never met,” Lamido lamented. “We were supposed to meet on Wednesday, but our meeting was preempted by another one fixed for Tuesday by a different group. That’s not how consensus works.”

Amid the internal wrangling, reports indicated that Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, was backing his ally, former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, for the same chairmanship position further deepening divisions within the opposition party.

Lamido, who maintained that his intention was to strengthen and stabilise the PDP ahead of 2027, accused some party leaders of hijacking NEC functions and sidelining key stakeholders.

“Any change in dates or timelines must be approved by NEC, but somehow, individuals have taken over NEC functions,” he said. “If I don’t get the form, I’ll go to court, simple.”

He, however, maintained that his grievances were rooted in the desire to restore discipline and internal democracy within the PDP.

“PDP is a family. We’ll never fight because our real opponents are outside, the APC and their system,” he said. “But for us to win, we must be organised and respect our constitution. A disorganised party cannot defeat the APC.”

Lamido hinted that since the Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Governor Fintiri, currently operates from Legacy House in Maitama, he might explore alternative channels, including contacting the committee directly, to obtain his form.