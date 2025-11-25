The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to nullify the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2501/2025, the faction’s Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman and its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, asked the court to declare the Ibadan convention and all decisions taken there as “null, void and of no effect”.

At the convention, Anyanwu, Wike, former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, and eight other chieftains were expelled from the party.

They argue that the convention was conducted in violation of three subsisting Federal High Court judgments, including those delivered on October 31, November 11, November 14, and the May 31, 2023 judgment in FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023: Nyesom Wike v PDP & Ors. According to them, these rulings had nullified the 21-day notice issued for the convention and expressly barred the party from holding it.

Despite the court orders, the plaintiffs said the defendants “organised themselves and their cohorts” to convene a gathering in Ibadan where they purportedly elected new officers and announced suspensions and expulsions of key members.

In an affidavit, Anyanwu alleged that on November 18, the group attempted to “forcibly take control” of the PDP national secretariat at Wadata Plaza and Legacy House in Abuja but failed.

He said the police and Department of State Services (DSS), instead sealed off the buildings and denied the legitimate officers access to their offices.

The plaintiffs want the court to declare that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inspector-General of Police, the FCT Commissioner of Police, and the DSS are constitutionally bound to enforce the earlier judgments.

They also seek orders restraining the defendants from recognising the Ibadan convention and preventing the new officers from parading themselves as leaders of the PDP.

They further asked the court to direct security agencies to grant them access to Wadata Plaza and Legacy House and to provide protection as they conduct the affairs of the party.

Furthermore, they are asking the court to bar INEC from accepting any change of address for the PDP other than the two official locations in Abuja.

The suit has not yet been assigned to a judge, and no date has been fixed for hearing.