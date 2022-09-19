Former members of the National Assembly from the South West Zone who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their weight behind the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. The ex-lawmakers support the party chairman to stay in office till after the forthcoming general elections in the overall interest of the Party.

A statement by Interim coordinator of the former lawmakers, Hon. Yemi Arokodare urged all the Party Faithfuls across the region to shelve all personal interests and work tirelessly for the success of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, despite the lingering leadership tussle

“ We wish to appeal to all the South West Party Leaders to tarry a bit on their request that the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu should step down as part of measures to address the lingering crisis in the party,.

“This may further cause imbalance and instability within the Party, if allowed to linger,” the statement reads.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by all the party leaders and other stakeholders on the need to ensure fairness and equity in the party‘s structure, the former lawmakers noted the merit for inclusiveness of South West within the party but pleaded that this should come after the general elections.

According to the statement “beyond this, we feel very strongly that, what is important now is to work like we did in Osun State and win the next Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, our concerns for now should be how to win the coming polls, then, other things will follow.”

The former lawmakers also applauded the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Waziri Abubakar Atiku for finding time out of his busy schedules to visit the South West region as part of the ongoing nationwide consultations in preparation for the 2023 general elections.