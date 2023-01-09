The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Garu ward of Lere local government area of Kaduna State has said suspension of former Kaduna State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Professor Mato Dogara from the ward is false.

The ward executives also passed a vote of confidence on him adding it will not allow anybody to destroy PDP chances of winning election.

According to the a letter addressed to the state chairman of the party, Hassan Hyet which was made available to newsmen, the ward executives said the purported suspension by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party making the rounds on social platform is the handiwork of enemies who are hell bent on destroying the party’s good chance of winning elections, adding that such report should be ignored.

The letter was signed by the ward chairman Maigamo Umaru; deputy chairman Bomso Jonathan; assistant secretary Abubakar Abdullahi; treasurer Nature Ezekiel; financial secretary Teacher Ganye; and organizing secretary Uchara Sunday.

Other ward executive who signed the letter are publicity secretary Nuhu Gambo; women leader Aruna Adamu; youth leader Maka John; legal adviser Adamu Abdullahi; auditor Ibrahim Tanko; among others.

The letter reads in parts, “We write to draw your attention to a letter making the rounds on social media and claiming that the state working committee of our great party, the PDP has endorsed a purported “suspension of former Lere Local Government Chairman, former Commissioner and former deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Professor Mato D Dogara from the PDP by his Garu ward.

“We have no doubt that the said letter is the handiwork of mischief makers intent on creating acrimony in the PDP and further worsening the internal crisis in Lere Local Government with a view to rob the PDP of victory in the forthcoming 2023 elections!

“Mr. Chairman will certainly recali that our LAST correspondence with the state.Working committee was via a letter dated 28th November, 2022 in which we UNEQUIVOCALLY passed a vote of confidence on Prof. Dogara whose selfless leadership we highlighted in the said letter (a copy of the letter attached).

“This position has not changed because we are still absolutely satisfied with Prof Dogara’s commitment to fairness, his selflessness and sustained contribution to the growth of the PDP in Lere, Kaduna and the nation.

“We are therefore shocked by the fake letter of suspension and thus decided to quickly draw attention of the SWC to unravel the mischief makers behind the letter in circulation.

“Let us reiterate here that the executive members of the PDP in Garu ward have no hand in any purported attempts to tarnish the good names of one of our leader, Prof Dogara” the executives stressed.