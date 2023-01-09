The Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has stopped its campaign activities till further notice, following the death of its House of Representatives candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza constituency, Barrister Abba Bello Haliru Mohammed.

This was announced by the director general of the campaign council of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu, in a statement yesterday in Birnin Kebbi signed by the secretary of PDP publicity committee, Hon. Abubakar Bagudu Kalgo (Dallatun Kalgo).

The campaign council also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, Gwandu Emirate and entire PDP supporters across the Kebbi State over “the irreparable loss.”

Late Abba died in Abuja last Friday after a brief illness and was buried according to Muslims rites in Abuja by thousands of sympathisers from Kebbi State and states of the federation.

He was the son of former national chairman of PDP, Dr Bello Haliru. He left behind one wife and children.