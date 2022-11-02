The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, to sack Abdullahi Adamu and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP premised its ground on alleged illegality in the process that produced the party’s national officers and candidates.

PDP in a new fresh suit demanded that all candidates produced by APC for the 2023 general elections be disqualified from the race having been allegedly produced in breach and gross violation of the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

The suit filed by Mr Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on behalf of the PDP was predicated on a judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on September 30, 2022, which declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional, all actions and activities of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman, Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC.

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has now assigned the new suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1864/2022 to Justice Inyang Ekwo, for determination.

Justice Ekwo has fixed November 22 for mention of the suit with an order that all the 53 persons listed by PDP in the suit as defendants be served with hearing notices in their respective locations.