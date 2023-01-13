The financier of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia South-West local government area of Edo State, Goodluck Adenomo, has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside hundreds of his followers.

The event took place on Thursday at Iguobazuwa, the administrative headquarters of the local government area during the inauguration of an APC campaign council in the LGA.

Adenomo attributed his decision to dump the ruling party in the State to his decision to work for the reelection bid of Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the lawmaker representing the Ovia federal constituency of the State.

He described as unprecedented the development the lawmaker has attracted to the federal constituency.

He stressed that Idahosa, therefore, needed to be supported as well as encouraged to attract more developmental projects to Ovia federal constituency.

“It is for this reason that I and my teeming supporters have decided to pitch tent with the APC to support the reelection of Idahosa.

“His performance in office within the space of three years remained an eye opener to us in Ovia because we have had a lawmaker before him who didn’t come close to what he had done,” he stated.

Chairman of APC in Ovia South-West LGA, Mr Emma Ogbomo, who received the defectors, commended Adenomo for the bold step.

He said his coming alongside his supporters, would no doubt add value to the support base the party had enjoyed in the federal constituency.

“We are indeed happy with your coming and want you all to know that you will be accorded same privileges and rights like the old members,” Ogbomo stated.

The former chairman of the local government area, Hon. Monday Aighobahi, was inaugurated as the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in the LGA.