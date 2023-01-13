A combined team of Guards Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed two bandits and rescued 30 kidnap victims during a raid on kidnappers’ enclave in the general area of Idu, Chikara, along the boundaries of Toto local government area of Nasarawa State and Abaji Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Koton Karfe in Kogi State.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, said the operation was carried out by 177 Guards Battalion in conjunction with troops of Operation Wild Stroke and CJTF as part of Guards Brigade’s responsibility to ensure adequate security within its areas of responsibilities and to stamp out incessant kidnapping to protect lives and properties of law abiding citizens in FCT and neighbouring States.

He said during the joint operations, the troops with superior fire power subdued the bandits and neutralised two of them while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The troops also rescued 30 civilians, who had been held captive by the bandits, adding that unfortunately a member of the CATFIELD sustained a minor injury and is currently stable and receiving proper medical care at an hospital.

He said the rescued civilians have since been profiled by the Nigeria Police Division in Toto LGA of Nassarawa State while the State Government has also facilitated their safe reunion with their communities and families respectively.

The troops also recovered one Rapid Propelled Grenade Tube from the criminals and several military uniforms.

“As the operations continue, troops of the Brigade under Command remains resolute and will continue to synergise with security agencies to rid the FCT and environs of all criminal elements,” he added.