Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has condemned the violent attack on supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other Nigerians who gathered in Kaduna to listen to the party’s presidential candidate as part of the campaigns for the 2023 elections.

Saraki said such a sad development was a return to the dark days of politics in the country which is widely believed to have become a thing of the past.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to immediately commence a thorough investigation to unveil the people who penetrated the violent acts, their sponsors, and their motives.

A statement yesterday from his media office signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki added that the attack on the Kaduna rally of the PDP by some yet-to-be-named people was not just a threat to the nation’s democracy but an indication that some elements are still bent on sabotaging and undermining the success of next year’s general elections.

“This sad development is a big setback for our democracy. It represents a slap on the face of all Nigerians. It made a mess of all the efforts of the eminent men and women who constitute the National Peace Committee which just recently got all leading presidential candidates, their party chieftains, and spokesmen to sign an accord to promote peace and unity before, during, and after the elections.