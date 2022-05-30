The Kano Central Senatorial District candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Danburam Nuhu, has urged his party members to close ranks and ensure the party’s victory in the general election. Nuhu appealed to his opponent, members of PDP and supporters “to join hands together so that PDP can emerge victorious in the state and the country at large.”

He is expected to contest with the winner from the major political party, All Progressives Congress (APC). He emerged winner of the party’s primary at the poll on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the state.

A statement from his media office said: “Nuhu as the PDP’s candidate has the capacity to overcome candidates from other political parties given his achievements as seasoned banker for 20 years; who rose to the rank of Executive Director, former Commissioner of Commerce, Kano State and Member, House of Representatives representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.”

It recalled that the elections were peacefully conducted across the three (3) Senatorial Districts of Kano State. However, there were indications that there were parallel primaries held in the state given internal disagreement amongst the party members in the state.

For Kano Central Senatorial District, the election was between a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Danburam Abubakar Nuhu and Hajia Laila Buhari.