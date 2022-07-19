Governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina and Kano States, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke and Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, respectively, on Tuesday, met with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at the latter’s private residence in Port Harcourt.

The visit of the duo to the Rumuepriokom residence of the governor, came barely two hours after a former Zamfara State governor, Abdullaziz Abubakar Yari, paid a private visit to Wike.

LEADERSHIP gathered that immediately the two governorship candidates arrived at the governor’s residence, they went into a closed-door meeting with Wike.

Recall that Yari, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier in the day visited Wike’s residence where he also met with the governor behind-closed doors.