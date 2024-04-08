Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have been urged to go spiritual on the affairs of the party and be united so that it can make significant impact in the state.

The call was made at the maiden Ramadan lecture organised by the Lagos State chapter of the PDP in conjunction with the Supreme Heritage and Legacy Foundation, which was held at Alagomeji, Lagos Mainland Secretariat of the party.

One of the spiritual leaders Kamarudeen Adeoye urged the party leaders to seek the face of God and beg for his forgiveness on areas where they have acted against the interest of the party as well as its members should forget their differences, saying that is the only way the party can move forward and record success at the polls.

In his welcome address, the state chairman of the party. Phillip Aivoji, thanked the sponsor of the programme Otunba Folami Alimi, noting that he organised the lecture for the purpose of uniting the party members and moving it forward and not for selfish reasons.

He urged every member of the PDP to always put the interest of the party above personal goals .

Aivoji said the founding fathers of the PDP set it up to salvage Nigerians as they jettisoned selfish interest, adding that the party can never die as some people are wishing.

“I want to urge us that the issue of our party is in our hands, and all the prayers we have offered today for the unity of our members will not be in vain.

“We have a role to play by telling other members that are not present that we need to foster unity with the objective of winning the state governorship election in 2027,’’ he said.