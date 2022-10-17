The National Youth Leader of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Muhammed Kadade Suleiman has been listed among the top 100 most influential persons of African Descent in the world in 2022.

The 26 years PDP National Youth Leader bagged the Global Top 100, under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPD) Award in recognition of his achievements in politics and governance inside Africa.

This coveted Award under the International Decade For People of African Descent 2015-2024 has the support of the United Nations (UN) and other global bodies in the quest for good governance and political development in the world.

Suleiman, who hails from Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria was at the age of 25 years, elected the National Youth Leader of the PDP in October 2021 after polling 3,072 votes to defeat his closet rival who scored 219 votes at the 2021 PDP National Convention in Abuja.

The MIPD Award reflects Suleiman’s influence as a young political mobilizer with very strong network and connection, especially in the northern part of the country, leading to his 2019 aspiration for the governorship of Kaduna State under the platform of the PDP at the age of 23 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Profile of the Award shows that Suleiman was also recognized as a very influential source of inspiration that has reawakened the interest of Nigerian youths for greater participation in politics and governance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Organizers recognized his nationwide youth mobilization for voter registration and collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as well as organizing a Forum on “Intergenerational Synergy on Government”, to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day.

Suleiman has remained a strong voice in youth development in Nigeria as well as urging the youths to acquire the right mindset and humility to deal with the challenges that come with leadership.