Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that the rousing reception given the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 23 local government areas of the State is an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls.

The governor who led other party chieftains to round-off the campaign in Ohimini, Apa and Agatu local government areas, where party supporters came out in droves to receive them assured the people that the guber candidate, Engr. Titus Uba and other candidates of the party in the election will never disappoint them if elected come 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State chapter of the PDP on Saturday rounded off its nine-day statewide campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He pointed out that Uba who worked with him had followed policies and programmes of his administration, adding that he will ensure the protection of lives and property when he comes on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the economic blueprint of the Uba/Ngbede ticket which is aimed at strengthening security and agricultural productivity to boost the economy was the best for the state.

Governor Ortom who had earlier presented the governorship candidate to traditional and religious leaders in the three LGAs assured them that Engr. Uba was prepared for the task of governance and will continue to sustain the mutual partnership his government had with the traditional and religious institutions for the well-being of the people.

The Ada Agatu, Chief Godwin Ngbede Onah who was Governor Ortom’s primary school teacher and the Ada Ohimini, Chief John Ochayi had in separate remarks during the visits commended the governor’s bravery and uncompromising disposition in protecting people of the state and pledge their commitment to continue their support for him and candidates of the party.

Also , Rt. Rev. Benjamin Anem and Rev. Philip Isah Ada described Governor Ortom as a fearless leader who has never abandoned his people in the face of intimidation and oppression, promising to continue praying for him to conquer all adversaries.