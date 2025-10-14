The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025, indefinitely.

In a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the decision was attributed to “recent developments in the party.” However, the statement did not specify the nature of those developments.

The statement read in part, “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that the 103rd NEC meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, 15th October, 2025.

“However, in view of recent developments in the Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), in exercise of its powers pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has at its emergency meeting on Monday, 13th October, 2025, approved the postponement of the 103rd NEC meeting to a new date that will be communicated to members in due course.

“All NEC members should please note the postponement and be guided accordingly.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the indefinite postponement came amid growing turmoil within the opposition party, following a string of high-profile defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, officially joined the APC on Tuesday, while reports suggested that Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, and Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, may also be considering a similar move.

The development also came as the PDP intensified preparations for its elective National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, from November 15 to 16.