United States President, Donald Trump, has cast doubt on his chances of making heaven, even as he basks in international praise for helping to end the devastating two-year war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Trump, who played a central role in brokering the ceasefire that has brought long-awaited relief to both sides, reflected on his faith and legacy during a chat with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on Monday.

“I’m being a little cute, I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven,” the president said with a chuckle. “I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Trump’s remarks were in response to a reporter who reminded him of his earlier comments about securing peace between Russia and Ukraine as a possible ticket to heaven.

In August, the US leader had expressed optimism that successfully ending the Ukraine conflict could earn him divine favour. “I want to try to get to heaven, if possible,” he had said. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he added, referring to his efforts to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

While Trump has been lauded for the Gaza truce and the release of hostages from both sides, the Russia-Ukraine war continues to rage.

He again blamed the ongoing conflict on what he described as the “rigged” 2020 U.S. presidential election, insisting he could have prevented Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I knew Putin very well, I was the apple of his eye. All the things that I’ve said never would have happened,” Trump declared.

Recall that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-profile meeting in Alaska earlier this year to discuss the protracted war, their first face-to-face encounter since their 2018 summit in Helsinki. However, the talks ended without an agreement, dimming hopes of an immediate breakthrough.

Despite his self-deprecating humour about his eternal fate, Trump maintained that his administration’s diplomatic strides have “made life a lot better for a lot of people.”