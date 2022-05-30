A former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has praised a former presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for emerging the runner-up in presidential primary election of the party, describing him as the real winner.
Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who took to his verified Facebook page on Monday, said even though he shares a different political belief from Wike, he was proud of the Rivers State governor.
He wrote: “Even though I am a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, I must say that I’m proud of Governor Nyesom Wike’s performance, tenacity and courage.
“Yes, he lost, but he fought gallantly. I congratulate and commend his doggedness at the just concluded PDP presidential primaries.
“I can only say that Wike is the winner of the game for defiling all odds to come second.
“Take a bow, Nyesom Wike!”
Yet I am waiting for his reactions. As it stands now, I hold him in high esteem. Yet if he dare ever mention PDP or accept any compensation of any kind, I will rise like a whirlwind against him. I just want APC to elect Lawan as their Presidential candidate. Then the game will begin when Kwankwaso, Lawan and The one from Adamawa (I cant mention his name because God will be angry with me) share northern votes. Then Obi will cruise in South East and South South, North Central and get substantial votes from Yoruba who would rather support him than a northerner. God will do it.