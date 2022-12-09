A Federal High Court presided over by Justice A.M. Liman, has set aside January 19, 2023 for judgement in an Appeals Court judgement that says Muhammad Sadiq Wali was not party in the ongoing legal tussle between him and Muhammad Sani Abacha, over the PDP gubernatorial primary elections in Kano.

The court had earlier set aside December 8, 2022 as the judgement day for the parallel gubernatorial elections of the PDP which was conducted between Muhammad Abacha and Sadiq Wali with both parties claiming victory.

However as the judge sat for the judgement, he announced that there was a submission of additional authority in the matter, brought by the counsel to Sadiq Muhammad Wali, which counsel to Muhammad Abacha denied knowledge of.

Justice Liman said the additional authority was that of a Court of Appeal Judgement which says his court lacked jurisdiction in the matter because a Court of Appeal had ruled that Sadiq Muhammad Wali should be removed from the case before the court because he is not party to it.

However, counsel to Muhammad Abacha, Barrister Reuben Atabor, argued that the appeals upon which Court of Appeal ruled was not decided by the Federal High Court hearing the matter and as such there was nothing to ride on.

As a heated argument ensued between counsels, on the issues of Court of Appeal, the judge, Justice AM Liman, postponed judgement on the originating summons and adjourned to January 19. 2023 to decide on the Appeal Court judgement.