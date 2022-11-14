The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidates for State Houses of Assembly has called for peace between the aggrieved G-5 PDP governors and the leadership of the party.

A statement by the national chairman of the Forum, Engr. Salahudeen Lukman, said the forum has commenced moves to appease the party leadership toward ensuring the rift is resolved for the sake of Nigerians.

It further approved the establishment of an Advisory Council to consist of returning principal officers of the State Assemblies who are vast and more experienced from across the federation where PDP have serving and returning State Assembly members/candidates respectively.

The statement reads in part: “The Forum shall commence moves to further appease the party leaders towards ensuring the rift between Rivers State Governor Barr. Nyesom Wike and the Party National leadership and her Presidential candidate Alh Atiku Abubakar are resolved for the sake of Nigerians who are in dire need of positive Change, the real beneficiaries of Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria Mission of our great party PDP.”

According to the statement, the forum also approved the formation of 72 National Executive Council positions with two each from the 36 states of the federation, one as National Officer and the other as State Coordinator of the Forum.

“The meeting further approved the establishment of an Advisory Council to consist of returning principal officers of The State Assemblies who are vast and more experienced from across the federation where PDP have serving and returning State Assembly member/Candidates respectively.

“The meeting further ratified Engr Comr Salahudeen Lukman Eluku, the PDP Candidate for Ojomu Balogun Constituency, Kwara State House of Assembly 2023 as National Chairman; Engr. Akpama Isokon, PDP candidate for Yakurr II State constituency, Cross River State, As deputy national chairman South; Hon Mahee Umar Gatawa, PDP candidate for Sabon Birni South Constituency, Sokoto state as deputy national chairman North while Hon. Iheonunekwu Ugochukwu Collins (CFE), PDP Candidate Isi Ala Ngwa North State Constituency, Abia state, South East as national secretary among other executive members ratified at the meeting.”