A political scientist, Professor Adeagbo Moritiwon, has said the emergence of Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has made the party the fastest growing political platform in the country.

According to Moritiwon, Adebayo, a lawyer turned politician, will resurrect the SDP from scratch to fix Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Moritiwon said Adebayo SDP is an unusual candidate, adding that he is about one of the youngest of the lot jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Second, he is a quiet achiever that prefers to silently walk his talk instead of embracing media limelight, he is stealthily building structures and structures of his party across the 36 states.

“In that way, SDP is the fastest growing party in the country. The party has a rich history and pedigree dating back to Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who on the crest of the legendary party criss crossed into victory in the famous June 12 presidential election later annulled by the military junta led by Ibrahim Babangida, “ Moritiwon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that following the death of Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election, the party literally went into oblivion until the emergence of Prince Adewole Adebayo as its presidential flag bearer.

But Moritiwon, who is a political scientist, said Adebayo exhumed the party from political death, and breathed life into it, forming a formidable front to counter the APC and PDP.

Also speaking, the director of Entrepreneurship at Redeemers University who is also a public affairs analyst, Dr Olufemi Omoyele, said: “Adebayo is a young man who is a lawyer and has proved successfully that he can run Nigeria.

“He has quietly been able to build the party structures all over the country. I’m seeing him as a surprising third force that will upset the apple carts if the big parties are not careful. “