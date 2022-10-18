National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu has said PDP remains the largest political party in Africa.

Ayu stated this when he and his party’s Vice Presidential candidate Senator Ifeanyi Okowa visited the Benue Community in Kaduna State. He was accompanied by the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in Kaduna State, Hon Isa Ashiru Kudan and Senator Liyel Imoke said.

Ayu said, “ I am grateful that within few hours of notice the Benue Community in Kaduna have come out in this large numbers to receive me, it shows your passion for me and the PDP as the largest Political Party in West Africa”

“The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party will ensure a Clementine environment for all people to operate. All of you that dwell in Kaduna among other citizens are indeed indigenes of Kaduna State and must rally round the PDP gubernatorial Candidate Ashiru Kudan. I hand over Ashiru to you and at the same time hand over you to Ashiru you must work together for victory next year and am sure he will appreciate your support with appointments.” Ayu added

On the PDP crisis, Ayu maintained that, “ there is no crisis in PDP, the train is moving, those who are not on the train should please join.”

Also speaking, Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Okowa, hailed the Benue Community for the reception stressing that the achievements of PDP since 1999 are great and stressing that the party hopes to revamp and revitalise those wasted years of productivity.