PDP SWC Defection Targeted To Distract Me –Anyanwu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Imo State, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has dismissed the gale of resignations of some members of the party’s state working committee, saying it was a calculated attempt to distract him.

Anyanwu, who doubles as the PDP national secretary, made the disclosure at his country-home, Amaimo in Ikeduru local government area of the state while reacting to the resignations and allegations of seven members of the party’s State Working Committee, levelled against him.

The members who resigned from their positions and the party were Sir Martin Ejiogu, State Deputy Chairman; Nze Ray Emeana, State Secretary; Barr. Josiah Eze, State Treasurer; Collins Opurozor, State Publicity Secretary; Maria Mbakwe, State Woman Leader; Barr. Chibuisi Obido, State Vice Chairman, Orlu zone; and Greg Nwadike, State Youth leader over allegations of repeated assassination attempts and interference.

Anyanwu said the former officials were only after their personal interest and had on many occasions proven through their act of insincerity that they were out to destroy and sabotage the party in the state, saying they were acting the script of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He said, “I got intel from a very reliable source, before now, that these people have been negotiating with the governor to bring down the party so that they can pave the way for their man who they think is supposed to be their candidate for 2027. But you know PDP is a very big party and even without them the party is still very strong. So, as far as I know, Imo PDP is intact and in the days ahead, you will see positive developments.

“However, I have no ill feelings against each and every one of them that left. I believe they still have the opportunity to come back to the party and I believe that one day, they will all come back”.