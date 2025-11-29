The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday paid a condolence visit to Niger State in the wake of the tragic kidnap of schoolchildren from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the state, describing the incident as both heartbreaking and senseless.

The delegation led by the national chairman of the party, Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), included former Kano State governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau as well as members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Received by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago at the Government House in Minna, the PDP leaders expressed deep concern over the rising spate of insecurity ravaging the state and other parts of the country.

In a statement delivered during the visit, the NWC lamented the increasing vulnerability of schoolchildren to bandit attacks, saying the right of every Nigerian child to acquire education in peace must be protected at all costs.

“The kidnapping of innocent children is not only unacceptable but a grave affront to the values we hold dear as a nation,” Turaki said, adding that the PDP “strongly condemns this attack and all other forms of terrorism targeted at citizens.”

Turaki praised Governor Bago for the swift collaboration with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted children and bring stability to affected communities. He assured the governor of the PDP’s solidarity, noting that the party’s support transcends political differences.