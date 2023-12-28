The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of no fewer than 160 innocent Nigerians by terrorists in the Christmas eve coordinated attacks on 20 communities in the Plateau State.

The party also invited the International Criminal Court (ICC) to commence an independent investigation to unravel the sponsors and perpetrators of this act of Genocide.

The party described as heartrending the chilling reports of how defenseless Nigerians were gruesomely murdered and over 10,000 more displaced by terrorists in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi areas of Plateau State, in unrestrained attacks which lasted up till Monday morning.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary Hon Debo Ologunagba, claimed that “the laidback and insensitive attitude of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government” towards issues of security had emboldened terrorists and bandits to surge up deadly attacks and opened the way for the killing of no fewer than 5000 Nigerians since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

“Our Party berates President Tinubu for always resorting to lame Presidential condemnation by his media aides without any corresponding definite steps to protect Nigerians and stop this constant carnage in our nation.

“President Tinubu has practically abdicated his Constitutional role as President and Commander in-Chief which is principally to ensure the security of lives and property thus abandoning Nigerians to terrorists, bandits and marauders.

“Nigerians will recall how President Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of July 31, 2023 had no words of commitment for security despite the escalated killing of over 500 Nigerians and many more abducted in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other States of the federation at that time.

“Even with the disturbing information that no fewer that 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted since May 2023 as contained in the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, which was also reported in the Wednesday, 13th December 2023 edition of the Punch Newspapers, the Tinubu-led APC administration remain largely nonchalant and silent.

“There are apprehensions that what is happening in Plateau State is a Genocide and the Tinubu-led APC administration must be held responsible for the mindless killing under its watch; having failed in its Constitutional role as provided in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which states that “security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

The PDP however restated its demand for an urgent legislative public inquest into the killings as well as the undesirable disposition of the APC government on issues of insecurity in the country.

“In this regard, special attention must be paid to prominent former and current leaders of the APC who have at various times been alleged to overtly encouraged, promoted, incited and endorsed acts of terrorism and Genocide.

“This is especially against the backdrop of reports that over 63,000 Nigerians have been murdered by terrorists and bandits in the eight and half years of the Buhari/Tinubu APC-led government.

“While saluting the courage of patriotic security personnel who remain unwavering in securing our nation despite the challenges, our Party deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of these mindless killings enabled by the APC in Plateau State and other parts of the country, and prays to God to bring succor to the wounded and the displaced.”

The party also charged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to step up and provide required support to those wounded and displaced in the attacks.