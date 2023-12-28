The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) have expressed concern over a plot to cause destabilisation in Zamfara State ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the governorship election in the state.

They however urged the federal government to deal decisively with every trouble maker while appealing to the Supreme Court justices to meticulously consider the facts before them when delivering their verdict.

A statement by the president general of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, the organisation accused the state governor Dauda Lawal of planning to sponsor protests across the northern region.

Shettima claimed that the protest is to preempt the anticipated judgment of the Supreme Court in the Governorship Elections petition.

The AYCF further called on security agencies to closely monitor the activities in the region to prevent any surprises.

“We caution the people of Zamfara to remain vigilant and wary of the direction their government is taking, while also resisting any attempts to incite them into untoward actions,” stated Yerima Shettima.

The organization also urged the Supreme Court to stand firm, not be intimidated, and ensure the fair and just dispensation of justice.

The AYCF expressed her commitment to promoting peace and stability in the North and urged all stakeholders to work together in ensuring that the region continues to prosper.

In a separate statement, NEN also urged the federal government to take proactive measures in dealing with any form of dissent or incitement to misconduct that may arise from the outcome of the expected Supreme Court ruling on the Zamfara Governorship appeal.

NEN emphasised the importance of ensuring the stability of the country, urging the government to be prepared and steadfast in the face of any desperate attempts to subvert it.

In a statement issued by the chairman of NEN, Suleiman Abbah, the group highlighted the fact that the use of Biomodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) in elections is not a mandatory provision of the law.

Consequently, the group called on the court to resolve the dispute in favor of Matawalle Bello, recognising him as the bonafide winner of the election.

The NEN said a fair and just ruling on the matter will not only promote peace and stability in Zamfara State but will also serve as a remarkable affirmation of the rule of law in Nigeria as a whole.

The group urged the Supreme Court to prioritise the collective interest of the Nigerian people above any other considerations in its decision-making process.

Chairman Suleiman Abbah expressed the importance of upholding the values of democracy, transparency, and justice throughout this legal process.

He affirmed NEN’s commitment to supporting and advocating for the preservation of democracy and the well-being of the Nigerian society, and urged the government to stand firm against troublemakers and protect the stability of the country during this crucial period,” he said.

“As the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the Zamfara Governorship appeal, the nation looks to the federal government to ensure the enforcement of law and order while dealing strictly with any attempts to disrupt peace or incite misconduct”.