The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will respond to the actions of five of its governors currently being speculated to be in political alliance with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State disclosed this when he hosted media practitioners at Government House, Sokoto, at the weekend.

He was reacting to reports that the G-5 PDP Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State met with Tinubu in London on the possibility of their teaming up to work for his victory in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Other members of the G-5 are: Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Uguwanyi and Seyi Makinde of Abia, Benue, Enugu and Oyo states.

According to Governor Tambuwal, who is also the director general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation, the PDP is a law abiding party; and it would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring member to book.

Tambuwal said, “The five good colleagues that are in G-5…. You know, I have always been saying, we engage in political engineering and political negotiations. It is not a war of attrition.

“I always submit that in this our business, whatever it is that you are doing, even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your own bedroom. You must come out with it.

“So, when my colleagues resolve on what to do, I think it is then that the party will now respond on whatever position they have taken,” he said.