Former commissioner for religious affairs in Kano State, Hon. Muhammad Tahar Adam (aka Baba Impossible), has expressed surprise with reports alluding that he was relieved of his appointment by Governor Umar Ganduje instead of resigning voluntarily.

He described the statement issued to the press that he was sacked as “a blatant lie.”

He said yesterday: “The evidence is there and I have it documented, why would a responsible government lie?”

He said his resignation was based on personal reasons. The former commissioner noted that if the state government continued to dish out lies about him, he would be compelled to hit back.

However, a statement issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said; “The sack of the commissioner for religious affairs is with immediate effect. The sack followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.”

Malam Garba pointed out that he was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

The commissioner added that apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible had not been loyal to the government.

He announced that the governor had sent the name of Dr Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano, to the state House of Assembly as replacement.