A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AbdulAzeez Awesu has expressed optimism that the PDP will win the governorship election and other seats in Lagos State in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The PDP stalwart stated this at a rally he and his supporters staged in the Ikorodu area of the state to support the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential election.

Awesu who is contender for the federal House of Representatives seat in Ikorodu federal constituency said Atiku is a unifier that would unite various tribes in the country and salvage Nigeria from her present economic and political woes.

The PDP contender who is challenging the withdrawal of his mandate in the Supreme Court said the rally was also staged to re-assure party members and residents of his constituency who have been complaining of lull in the major opposition party since the last rally organised on the Independence Day, by him, that the party is very much on ground, and gaining acceptability on daily basis.

Awesu who led the large crowd of his supporters across major roads in Ikorodu which include Awolowo Road, Ireshe Road, Oriwu Road, Ayangbure Road, Ikorodu Garage Roundabout and along the Ikorodu – Shagamu Road.

Speaking with journalists during the rally, Awesu said, “this rally is basically to let people know that PDP is still on ground, because if you can recall, we started this journey couple of months ago, and we knew the pace at which we are going, but considering the circumstances, the whole thing seem to be going down but then, people really need to know that PDP is still on ground, that is just the basic essence of this rally and to assure the public that Atiku Abubakar will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have lots and lots of strategies in place and for sure, I tell you that in Ikorodu that I know of, PDP is taking the Ikorodu Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate and the Gubernatorial seat. All of these will be ours.

“You can see from the turnout how people came out massively despite the weather and trust me, if you tell the people that we are still going further, they will be willing to go because they are very much on ground. The truth is that we have a lot of activities, and other functions to put out there”, Awesu said.