Ajilo Umar Shehu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Makarfi/Kudan federal constituency of Kaduna State.

He polled 34,600 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ladan Mukhtar Shehu who came second with 23,793 votes.

Garba Muhammad of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP (NNPP) scored 18,429 while Ibrahim Salisu of the Labour Party (LP) scored 1,251 votes.

The returning officer of the constituency Professor Eze Badmus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria declared the candidate of the PDP as winner after scoring the highest valid votes cast.