The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has joined governorship candidates of other political parties in the State at a consultative meeting ahead of the March 18 governorship poll.

The meeting convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, held at his palace, was aimed at discussing measures among political leaders that will usher in sincere commitments to walk the path of peace during and after the forthcoming elections.

During the meeting, Sultan Abubakar admonished the political parties and their candidates to eschew the path of violence, saying the winner destined by God has unknowingly emerged.

“Elections will come and go but Sokoto and our brotherhood remain,” he said.

The spiritual leader advised the winners to be magnanimous in victory while losers must be gracious in defeat.

Speaking to the journalists after the meeting, the PDP governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, said that his party’s presence at the meeting was a reaffirmation of his commitment to violence-free elections, expressing that his campaign was on the crest of zero-violence.

He, however, said the candidates welcomed the Sultan’s sermon of embracing peaceful elections and accepting in good faith the eventual outcome.

He said, already Almighty Allah had ordained the new Governor of Sokoto State, and it’s His will that the chosen one should not be known until the process of election.

Umar attended the meeting with his running mate, Hon. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, and State chairman of the PDP, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo.