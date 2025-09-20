The recent peace meeting between residents of Faskari local government area of Katsina State and some bandit leaders is drawing reactions from across the populace.

Reports said wanted bandit kingpins Ado Aleru, Babaro and Kwashen-garwa attended the gathering, despite being on the federal government and Nigerian Army’s wanted lists.

How the meeting was convened and how the men returned to their hideouts without interception remains unclear.

The Katsina State government has continued to distance itself from the incident. Governor Dikko Radda’s director-general on media, Maiwada Dammallam, said: “If the bandits were declared wanted by the federal government and the Nigerian Army, then the federal government and the army are better positioned to respond. How is the Katsina State government responsible for allowing or disallowing their coming to the meeting and returning to their hideouts when, if I have to remind, Katsina State is not statutorily responsible for arresting bandits declared wanted by the federal government; the army and the NPF?” Efforts to get comments from security agencies were unsuccessful. Police spokesman Sadiq Abubakar declined comment, and the 17 Brigade spokesman, Captain A. Lawal was yet to reply to messages before filing this report.