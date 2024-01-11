A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) has said that its peace move cannot be complete without an advocacy for the release of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

PISE-P which was unveiled recently in Bende local government area of Abia State also called for a non-kinetic approach towards putting an end to the security challenges in the south east.

In a response to the unveiling, the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful urged PISE-P to, amongst other submissions, intensify efforts for Kanu’s release.

“The only peaceful meeting you can call is to call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for the UN to give us a referendum date for Biafrans to decide their fate either to stay in Nigeria or to restore Biafra Nation.”

In a press statement, PISE-P Media Office expressed happiness that IPOB has eventually recognised its efforts in ensuring the return of peace to the south east.

“PISE-P received this (information) with gladness because it means that a conversation has commenced on the issues affecting our people in the region.

“While thanking all the aggrieved ones in the south east for the peace they maintained during the Yuletide and the new year celebrations, the conveners of the peace project urge all interested groups including the IPOB to accept to sustain the peace they contributed to during the season. The benefits of peace cannot be overemphasized.

“While we encourage the government to embrace these non kinetic ways of solving our issues without bullets and guns which they have embraced, the people should reciprocate by being intentional in avoiding threats and comments that incite violence, hatred and bitterness.

“We are preaching no more guns and bullets and bloods of our brothers on the streets of the south east and to preach against it can only come from the real enemies of the south east.

“Peace in the south east project cannot be complete without the core element of the advocacy to release our brother Nnamdi Kanu and we insist that conversations are going outside the public eyes to get him out whether conditionally or unconditionally,” it said.