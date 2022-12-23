Pele’s health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement Thursday that Pele’s cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great is under “elevated care’’ related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.’’

The hospital did not mention any signs of the three-time World Cup winner’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pele, has been undergoing chemotherapy in his cancer treatment following the removal of a colon tumor in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pele will stay in the hospital during Christmas.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,’’ she wrote on Instagram. “We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.’’

Pele led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals.

Neymar tied Pele’s record during the latest World Cup. Several tributes and get-well-soon wishes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.