To fast track the kick off of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) plans to give each of the 20 participating clubs a N10m take-off grant to relieve their financial burden.

According to insidenews247.com, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye-led IMC set up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has agreed to the plan to enable them kick start the new season with ease.

“We’re not succumbing to the clubs’ threats as may be insinuated in some quarters, and it is not as if we are under pressure to do their bidding. Far from that. Rather, our interest is the league,” a member of the IMC who asked for anonymity told insidenews247.

Recall that during the presentation of N100m cheque to the Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan for winning the Dozy Mmobuosi pre-season tournament, Elegbeleye had stated emphatically that football is not a secret cult.

“Football and the league is not a secret cult. Everything we receive will be made public, everything we are going to be doing is going to be open.

“Whatever money that comes in, everybody will know and whatever money we give out will be made public.

“There is no question about it. There is money in football. We are going to give the league champions money, and the runners-up as well as the third-place winners will get some money too,” Elegbeleye said.

He stated further that it is no longer going to be the responsibility of the clubs to pay match officials’ indemnity.

“We already have all the money to pay match officials’ indemnities up to the end of the season, ” Elegbeleye said.