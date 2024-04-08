A 28-year-old Nigerian woman, Pelumi Nubi, who embarked on a solo road trip from London has arrived in Lagos after over two months.

Nubi, a travel content creator arrived Lagos at about 10 am on Sunday, April 7 and he was received at the Seme border into Lagos territory by top Lagos State government officials led by the commissioner for tourism, arts, and culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and her special adviser, Mr Idris Aregbe, her parents, students from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, among other well- wishers.

Nubi, who has been in a trip for 68 days, arrived the Nigeria-Benin Republic border where she was received into the country by the Lagos State government.

Ms. Nubi, who expressed gratitude to God for a safe trip, thanked the state government for the warm reception.

While narrating her experiences on the solo trip, Ms Nubi expressed gratitude to God and Nigerians for the support given her during her live reportage of the solo trip.

Nubi who spoke on some of the challenges encountered during the trip said she missed her family and loved ones.

The mother of the travel creative content provider, Mrs Olubukola Nubi, who was visibly excited about her daughter‘s achievement, advised youths to be focused and persevere to achieve whatever feat they set their minds up on to break the barrier of success.

Nubi also visited the University of Lagos where her father lectures while the Lagos cultural troupes also entertained her on arrival at Seme border.

Her journey started from London, United Kingdom on January 31st, 2024 passed through 17 countries, which took her from England to France, Spain, Morocco, and through the huge West Sahara Desert, all by road.

From there, she drove via Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cote d‘Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before arriving triumphantly in Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen, the special adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, commended Pelumi, for achieving the landmark feat despite being involved in an accident during the solo trip.

The special adviser restated the commitment of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu‘s administration to support youths with creative ideas to boost the tourism sector.

“She has demonstrated the Lagos spirit that we can do a lot and make sure we put our name on the map. I am super happy that Lagos State is rising in terms of entertainment and hospitality. I am happy we have a governor that has done a lot in tourism which is why we are seeing a lot of youths coming out. She is not the first and she‘s not going to be the last. We are going to continue to support every Lagosian who means well for Lagos,” Aregbe said.