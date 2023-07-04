PenCom Fines Defaulting Firms N12.093bn

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has sanctioned defaulting companies N12.09billion monetary fines, LEADERSHIP learnt.

This is aside the N12.440 billion principal contributions recouped, making a total payment of N24.5billion by employers who failed to remit the pension contributions of their workers as and when due.

The penalty payment was for infraction committed between June 2012 to 31 March 2023.

In a 2023 first quarter report of the pension industry by PenCom, it disclosed that it’s recovery agents swung into action following reports against the concerned companies before it was able to recoup the N24.5billion, inclusive of penalty fees.

The recovered fund, according to the regulatory body, has however, been moved to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and remitted to Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of the concerned contributors.