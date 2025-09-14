The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has expressed optimism that the people of the city and beyond will benefit from the experience of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Obi stated this when he paid Olubadan-designate a courtesy visit on Sunday at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“My visit is to congratulate him as the next 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. My visit is about Nigeria, about selfless leadership, leadership that is committed to turning our society around.

“Ladoja will bring his wealth of experience to bear as Olubadan,” he said.

Speaking on the visit, Oba Ladoja said his elevation to the throne of Olubadan was for the service of the people and not for glamour.

The Olubadan-designate noted that the time of glamour for traditional rulers had gone in the contemporary times but about service to the people.

“I just see my appointment as Olubadan as another opportunity for service. Many people erroneously believe that the throne is for glamour.

“The time of glamour is gone, in contemporary times, it is about service, what you have on the table for the people in society,” he stated.

The monarch said he was leading by example by renovating his family compound in Isale Osi area of Ibadan South West local government area of the State.

He added that he sees his appointment as Olubadan of Ibadanland as another opportunity to serve humanity.

He asked, “People talk of Imperial Majesty where is the empire?

“Even the empire where the sun never set, where is it today? It is about service to humanity. This is why I have told our Mogajis (family heads) to go back to their ancestral homes to mentor generations of young elements, that they can become whatever God want them to be even from that environment.

“I am leading by example by renovating my family compound at Isale Osi in Ibadan South West local government area and I intends to chose days that I will be staying there even as Olubadan.”