Team Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi has made history by becoming the first Nigerian man to qualify for the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in 18 years.

The 21-year-old sprinter, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, September 14, demonstrated his remarkable talent during the heats, clocking an impressive personal best of 9.88 seconds, finishing just behind South Africa’s Gift Leotlela who recorded a time of 9.87 seconds.

Ajayi’s time not only secured him a place in the semifinals but also marked the fastest recorded by a Nigerian at the World Championships.

Demonstrating his determination, the Auburn University athlete returned to the track for the semifinals, where he finished second with a time of 9.93 seconds.

He narrowly trailed world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles, who crossed the line in 9.92 seconds.

With this performance, Ajayi automatically advanced to the final, becoming the first Nigerian to do so since Olusoji Fasuba reached the final in Osaka in 2007, where he finished fourth.

In the first semifinal, which unfolded with intense competition, Lyles secured his spot at the forefront, while Ajayi’s strong finish saw him safely through. Akani Simbine of South Africa completed the group in a respectable 9.96 seconds.

As the World Championships final approaches, all eyes will be on Ajayi as he aims to not only match, but surpass Fasuba’s achievement, potentially making him Nigeria’s first-ever men’s 100m medallist in World Championship history.