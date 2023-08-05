A political group loyal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general elections, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has alleged that it has discovered a plan to be adopted by cronies of President Bola Tinubu to influence the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to favour their principal.

The group alleged that President Tinubu who is perturbed about the high probability of the ruling not being in his favour has commissioned six of his political allies, Ibrahim Masari his Senior Special Adviser SSA (Politics), Mr.Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Yusuf Bichi DGSS, Mr. Nyesome Wike (a Ministerial Nominee) and two other former Governors from the North to prevail on members of the PEPT to influence them to rule in his favour.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of the group Mr. Bukky Adeniyi on Saturday, he disclosed that the six individuals were given the task of meeting the Appeal Court/Tribunal judges over the PEPT on the ruling to be handed down on the yet-to-be-fixed date, and influence the verdict to be in favour of the president.

“We at FOWN had a vow to always protect the reign of truth and justice at all times, and that is why we are coming out with this incontrovertible fact at this time, we are aware that President Bola Tinubu knows his forced emergence to power is continually being hunted by the repeated cry for justice by the genuine winner of the people’s mandate, so he is trying to go further in his onslaught to clip the PEPT.

“We have it on good authority and speaking unequivocally too that six individuals who were Tinubu’s lackeys namely, Ibrahim Masari his SSAP Political, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Yusuf Bichi DGSS, Mr. Nyesome Wike (a Ministerial Nominee) and two other undisclosed former Governors from the North have been commissioned to meet Appeal Court/Tribunal judges over PEPT judgement ahead of time.”

FOWN added that as if this antic was not enough, the Tinubu henchmen also intend to engage, traditional and religious leaders to quell the rebellion that may erupt from the expression of the masses detest, if the judges affirmed the All Progressives Congress APC candidate as the President.

“We want to sound a note of warning to our traditional leaders that, if they decide to partake in this crazy assignment, they should also be ready for a backlash because Nigerian youths will go after them.

The group stated that like Afenifere Chieftain Pa Ayo Adebanjo recently cautioned the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to meddle in the leadership affairs of their organisation.

FOWN added that the PDP also needs to be weary of Makinde, who it alleged has been assigned by Tinubu to destabilize the PDP now and beyond 2027.

“Plans are equally ongoing to ensure the PDP crisis deepens to sustain the disunity in the party in case a rerun election was ordered by the tribunal. Seyi Makinde, Oyo state Governor is championing the course of destabilising the PDP now and beyond 2027. He was assured of logistic support through Lagos state Governor,” the group alleged.